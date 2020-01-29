Lewis-Clark State College’s elementary education program has been ranked one of the top 15 in the nation for its early reading standards coursework.
A report released by the nonpartisan, nonprofit research and policy organization, the National Council on Teacher Quality, gave LCSC’s program an “A-plus” grade in its annual report.
LCSC received the rating for its “exemplary coursework” and for its program which “serves as a model of excellence for others.”
The report looked into five components of early reading standards.
There were only two other schools west of Texas to earn an A-plus score, according to a news release.
LCSC offers bachelor’s degrees in elementary and secondary education, both of which lead to an Idaho teaching certificate.