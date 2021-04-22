Lewis-Clark State College announced approval Wednesday that marks the final step of the school’s effort toward launching its first postgraduate degree program.
A three-person panel from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities reviewed the school’s proposal for a graduate certificate in nursing management and leadership and unanimously recommended approval, citing the “critical need” the program would address and noting “the curriculum and learning outcomes are appropriate and the faculty are well qualified.”
The college will begin offering the program, approved by the Idaho State Board of Education late last year, in the fall.
The fully online, 13-credit graduate certificate program has a capacity of 20 students and will serve nurses who already have a bachelor’s degree. Those pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing will also be able to take courses in their final semester.
“This is a historic milestone in LC State’s history, and especially important because it means we will be able to provide a solution for this critical health care need,” LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said in a news release. “I thank Gov. Little, the Idaho Legislature, the Idaho State Board of Education, LC State’s dedicated faculty and staff, and now the NWCCU for their roles in making this exciting new program a reality.”