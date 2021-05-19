The College Assistance Migrant Program at Lewis-Clark State College was renewed for five more years thanks to a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education, officials announced Tuesday.
The program, which LCSC began in 2002, helps students from qualifying migrant or seasonal farm work backgrounds apply for and succeed in college. Participants in CAMP receive support through tutoring, mentorship, internships, financial aid assistance and career exploration.
The program can use $439,487 of the $2,279,297 grant for the first year, according to a news release from the college.
“We are excited to continue promoting access to higher education through the unique programs and services associated with CAMP,” Andy Hanson, vice president for student affairs, stated. “We have a strong track record with this program and look forward to including CAMP among the robust menu of student services at LCSC for the next five years.”
To qualify for financial aid through FAFSA, students must either be a U.S. citizen or a permanent resident, in addition to being enrolled or accepted at LCSC.
Other requirements include eligibility in a Chapter One Migrant Education Program, the Workforce Investment Act 167 Program or having an immediate family member who’s worked at least 75 days as a migrant or seasonal farm worker in the past two years, the release stated.
CAMP can help as many as 30 eligible students each year and uses some funding to establish a bilingual recruiter. The program hopes to increase the likelihood of participants completing their first year of college and returning for a second year.
Individuals in the program have access to computers, tutoring labs, workshops and internships, in addition to connections with residence life.
