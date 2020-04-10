LCSC’s Hanson selected for leadership program

The vice president for student affairs at Lewis-Clark State College has been appointed to a leadership development program for people who show interest and potential in becoming a college or university president.
Andy Hanson is one of 40 cabinet officers from around the nation to be selected for the 2020-21 Executive Leadership Academy. The yearlong program includes comprehensive presidential preparation, examines presidential issues at public and private institutions, and provides opportunities to compare and contrast leadership styles.
“Dr. Hanson is a highly valued member of our executive leadership team,” said LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton in a news release. “His career trajectory and goals make him ideally suited to participate in and benefit from (the program.) This will be a wonderful next-step growth opportunity for him, as well as an opportunity to further grow LC’s leadership expertise.”
Hanson graduated from LCSC in 1992 with a degree in mathematics. He worked for the college as a recruiter, before a stint at the University of Idaho, where he earned his master’s and doctorate degrees. He returned to LCSC in 1996 and was named vice president for student affairs in 2012.
The academy is sponsored by the American Association for State Colleges and Universities, the Council of Independent Colleges and the American Academic Leadership Institute.