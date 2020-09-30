LCSC’s chemistry professor earns state award

An associate professor of chemistry at Lewis-Clark State College has received the 2020 Idaho Innovative Educator for Scientific Ways of Knowing award for her “exemplary work with students and other educators.”
Nancy Johnston, who has worked at LCSC for 17 years, said she was surprised when she learned she had won the award. To receive the honor, she had to meet five objectives.
“Honestly, it was completely unexpected, as there are many others worthy of it,” Johnston said in a news release. “That said, I was thrilled to receive this award. I work tirelessly to give my students the best experience possible, both in the classroom and in the laboratory. My greatest success is seeing my students succeed and reach their goals in the classroom and beyond college.”
Johnston began working at the college in 2001. After switching to part time in 2003 to raise her family, she continued to teach adjunct courses in natural sciences and chemistry through 2013. She spent two years teaching in the Asotin School District before returning to LCSC in 2015.
Johnston was awarded tenure and a promotion last year.
“Scientific ways of knowing involves critical thinking, logic, and problem solving,” Johnston said in the release. “These skills are ones that all students and adults need to help them through life and future careers, and therefore necessary in general education.”
Johnston will be honored during a virtual award ceremony on Oct. 22. Johnston will also receive a $500 honorarium and a plaque.
The award is given by the Idaho State Board of Education’s general education committee and Capital Educators Credit Union.