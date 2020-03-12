Lewis-Clark State College plans to reduce its workforce as it cuts $2.5 million out of next year’s budget.
LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton announced the layoff plans Friday in an email to faculty and staff. The college plans to reduce its workforce by 18.48 full time equivalent positions. The move will affect 26 positions, either in full or partially.
“Please know, all due diligence has been engaged, and every effort made to minimize personnel impact,” stated Pemberton in the email. “That said, with over three-fourths of our budget allocated to personnel, there is simply no way to achieve the needed reductions without impacting people.”
For the 2020-21 school year, 2.8 full time equivalent classified staff, 8.53 full time equivalent professional staff and 5.15 full time equivalent faculty positions will likely be cut. Two more faculty positions are expected to be eliminated by July 1, 2021.
The personnel cuts will add up to $1.3 million. Another $300,000 will be cut from the operating budget through efforts like minimizing nonessential travel.
The remaining $1 million should be realized through the college’s “pause and reflect hiring practice,” which has left some positions vacant. The policy has been in place for more than a year now.
LCSC has also offered one-time retirement buyout incentives for eligible employees who are at least 64 years old by June 30. The deadline to apply for the program is March 20. So far, five out of 24 eligible employees have expressed interest in the buyouts, although a minimum number of participants is needed.
In September, LCSC’s deficit was projected to be as high as $1.6 million, but that number grew because of lower-than-expected state funding appropriations, the college’s share of change in employee compensation, and a 2 percent base reduction requested by Gov. Brad Little.
Employees at LCSC have until March 28 to provide input on the budget reduction plans before final decisions are made.
“These are challenging times for higher education generally, and for L-C State; and the work we do and students lives we empower are more important than ever,” Pemberton said in the email. “I thank each and every one of you for your time, energy and dedication to our college, our students and the mission that drives us.”
