LCSC receives $25K donation for CTE center

Lewis-Clark State College received a $25,000 donation from Katie Seekins for its new Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center in the Lewiston Orchards.
The money will be used to name an information technology classroom at the center, which is scheduled to open in January.
Seekins serves on the college’s foundation board and is a member of the Lewiston Airport Board. In 2005, she co-founded Seekins Precision and later sold her ownership to develop a property management company.
“During my tour of the CTE building I reflected back to my time at the University (of Idaho) and how much better I learned when it was application versus theory,” said Seekins in a news release. “Reading and studying is essential but it doesn’t always connect the dots on the big picture, where I learned the most was when I was able to visualize, experience and have hands on learning. The CTE building has created that environment for our students and it inspired me to want to be able to be a part of its success.”
LCSC has received about $7.5 million in donations for the new building.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the facility at 9 a.m. Friday.