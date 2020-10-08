Lewis-Clark State College has received a $1 million donation from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation for its under-construction Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center.
The money will be used to help cover costs of the 86,000-square-foot facility in the Lewiston Orchards, according to a Wednesday news release.
“We are so appreciative to the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation for this incredibly generous and helpful donation,” said LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton. “The Albertson Family Foundation has supported a number of meaningful and important projects over the years and we’re honored that it has partnered with us. The Schweitzer CTE Center will benefit our region and Idaho for generations to come, and the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation will be a major reason why.”
LCSC has received almost $7.5 million in donations for the $21.5 million building. The total cost of the project, including furniture, fixtures and equipment is $26,956,931.
The college still has to raise almost $7 million to make ends meet.
“We are very supportive of LCSC’s commitment to provide programs and degrees that will lead to livable wage jobs for their graduates,” said Roger Quarles, the executive director of the foundation. “The new Lewis-Clark State College Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center will provide the education and training necessary for graduates to enter the workforce prepared and motivated.”
The center, scheduled to open in January, will house most of the college’s technical and industrial division programs. It will function as a regional center that serves LCSC students, those from the neighboring Lewiston High School and others throughout the region.
It was originally scheduled to open in this fall, but was delayed because of supply chain issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2017, the Idaho Legislature approved the CTE building project and appropriated $10 million that LCSC has to match.
This year, the legislature appropriated another $2.5 million through the Permanent Building Fund after construction bids came in higher than anticipated, stated the release.