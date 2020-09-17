Lewis-Clark State College earned a ranking as one of the top public regional colleges in the West for 2021, landing at fourth place, according to U.S. News and World Report.
The ranking is based on 15 areas of academic criteria, including graduation and retention rates, financial resources and undergraduate academic reputation.
Other colleges that made the top four include California State University-Maritime Academy, in Vallejo, Calif; Oregon Tech, in Klamath Falls, Ore.; and the University of Hawaii-West Oahu, in Kapolei, Hawaii.
The University of Idaho ranked 37th in a list of Best Value Colleges, moving up 42 spots from its ranking on the same list last year.
A news release from UI said 46 of the top 50 schools on the list were private institutions.
Only two other public universities ranked higher than UI on the list.
The “best value” ranking compares overall quality of the institution related to its price and any need-based aid or discounts given.
Idaho moved up six spots on the top 100 public university list for 2021, landing at number 83.
It also appeared on several “speciality lists” included in the rankings, like one of the best colleges for veterans and as a top performer on social mobility.
It was ranked No. 170 on the national universities list.
WSU was ranked No. 93 on the best value rankings, at 87 on the top 100 public schools list and at 176 on the national universities list.
More than 1,800 colleges and universities submitted data to be included in the rankings, which started in 1983.