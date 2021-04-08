Lewis-Clark State College will be undergoing a leadership transition this summer, college administrators said Wednesday, and for the time being, the provost role will remain vacant.
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Lori Stinson will be returning to a full-time faculty role as a tenured professor in the Nursing and Health Sciences Division on July 1. Stinson has served in her current role since 2014, when she was appointed by former LCSC President Tony Fernandez as he formed his executive cabinet.
“I look forward to the strong contributions Lori will make as we leverage her advanced academic credentials and extensive nursing background to support the launch of the college’s very first graduate-level offering, a graduate certificate in nursing management and leadership,” President Cynthia Pemberton said in a news release. “It has been a pleasure to have Lori as a member of my executive cabinet, and I thank her once again for her leadership, especially during the many challenges of COVID-19.”
Fred Chilson, currently the college’s dean of professional studies and graduate studies, will be assuming the role of interim vice president for academic affairs and dean of graduate studies on July 1. Chilson’s background includes higher education leadership experience as a division chairman and professor at the University of Montana Western from 2008-18.
In the absence of a provost, current Vice President for Student Affairs Andy Hanson will move into the role of senior vice president for student affairs on July 1. He will assume leadership when the president is absent, a role previously assigned to the provost position.
The provost role will remain vacant at this time, officials said.