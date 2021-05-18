LCSC prez: Those fully vaxxed can go maskless

Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton announced the removal of a face covering requirement for fully vaccinated individuals Monday, following Idaho’s shift into Stage Four of COVID-19 recovery.
For those not fully vaccinated, Pemberton recommended those on campus follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “2 out of 3 Rule” — meaning no mask is needed for outdoors and distancing but is needed for outdoors and no distancing, or indoors and distanced.
“Much like the beginning of the pandemic,” Pemberton wrote in a collegewide message, “we will likely be in a state of status change locally, regionally, nationally and globally for the foreseeable future. With this in mind, I invite folks to share safety protocol feedback, viewpoints and input” using the college’s communication forums.
The most recent vaccination rates from the CDC for Idaho and Washington list 1.1 million total doses administered in Idaho, or 65,995 per 100,000 total population; in Washington, 6.8 million total doses have been administered, or 83,474 per 100,000 population.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 36 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, including two in Lewis County, one in Clearwater County, seven in Idaho County, 16 in Latah County and 10 in Nez Perce County.
Whitman County had an increase in positive cases of six; Asotin County reported three new cases Saturday, one Sunday and one Monday with one current hospitalization and a 14-day count of 41. Garfield County had no change to its COVID-19 data.