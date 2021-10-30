Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton is set to accept the Excellence and Innovation Award for Leadership and Development and Diversity from the American Association of State Colleges and Universities next week.
LCSC will receive a $500 check as part of the honor, which college officials are planning to use to help pay registration fees for students to attend the Pacific Northwest Student Leadership Conference at Washington State University.
Pemberton will also be inducted as a member of the Rural Presidents and Chancellors Committee at the meeting in Clearwater Beach, Fla.