LCSC president says CTEC is ‘critical’

BOISE — Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton donned a hard hat for Tuesday’s joint budget committee hearing, leaving no doubts about her top funding request.
“I want to start by thanking the governor for recommending $2.5 million for completion of our Career-Technical Education Center,” Pemberton said. “This is the most important thing we’re talking about. It’s critical to our region, to our businesses and to our industries.”
The $2.5 million would be on top of a $10 million appropriation lawmakers approved in 2017. Additional funding was needed after construction bids came in higher than anticipated.
“That’s not because anyone made a mistake,” Pemberton told the committee. “It’s because we have the luxury of a robust economy. We’re on track to open (this fall). This will allow us to expand our (career-technical) programs, improve our regional go-on rate and better meet Idaho work force and industry needs.”
Pemberton was making her second presentation to the budget committee since being hired as LCSC’s 16th president in 2018.
She clearly impressed lawmakers with the steps LCSC has taken to address the increasingly restrictive financial circumstances all Idaho higher education institutions face.
For example, Pemberton this year eschewed the entourage of administration officials who typically accompany higher education presidents when they visit the Legislature.
“We can’t spend money that way,” she said.
LCSC also chose to eliminate two executive positions — including the dean of community and government relations position, after Kathy Martin retired last year — and consolidated other offices.
“Over the past year and a half, we’ve taken bold steps to reorganize and realign our small staff in ways that maximize efficiencies, so we can live within our means, yet continue to put students first,” Pemberton said.
Her presentation extended the trend of higher education leaders visiting the budget committee this week, offering relentlessly positive comments about their ability to meet the current fiscal constraints without significantly impacting students.
“It’s not all doom and gloom,” she said.
Lawmakers obviously appreciated the positive spin, but some questioned how practicable it was.
Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, noted that LCSC relies on tuition, student fees and state general fund support for 52 percent of its total operating budget — a higher percentage than any of the other four-year institutions. Yet those are the exact revenue sources that would be affected by Gov. Brad Little’s proposed 3 percent budget cut — a 1 percent reduction this year, followed by 2 percent next year — as well as by the tuition freeze the institutions themselves recently announced.
“I appreciate your optimism,” Johnson said, “But when you consider the 1 percent and 2 percent (cuts) and the tuition freeze, how does that affect your ability to be flexible and address the impacts going forward?”
Pemberton acknowledged that there will be some hard choices ahead.
“We’ll figure it out,” she said. “We’ll make decisions and we’ll make choices — but the reality is you can’t endure these changes without impacting people and significant structures. … We will be making further cuts.”
The steps LCSC has already taken, though, got the committee’s attention.
“I’m impressed that (Pemberton) is running a tight ship,” said Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle. “I think we need to be very careful when we look at LCSC and not get so tight (with funding) that it negatively impacts the college.”
On a more positive note, Pemberton also discussed recent changes that are designed to help more students succeed.
For example, the college move to a “wrap-around” support system and coaching model that includes assigning each student a faculty adviser and student peer mentor, and an alumni mentor after they graduate.
Partly in response to these changes, she said, LCSC’s first-year retention rate improved from 57 percent to 63 percent last year. Its graduation rate — the percentage of students who receive a degree within six years — jumped from 28 percent to 40 percent.
“We’re helping more students get to the finish line,” Pemberton said.
