BOISE — Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton earned high marks from the joint budget committee Tuesday, despite her candid remarks about unmet financial needs.
“I thought she knocked it out of the park,” said Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls. “That’s just how a budget presentation should be done. A-plus.”
During her presentation, Pemberton highlighted many of the positive things taking place at the Lewiston school. However, she simultaneously pressed lawmakers about the need for additional state funds.
“I told myself I wasn’t going to be shy about advocating for this incredibly successful small college,” she said.
Pemberton, who took the reins at LCSC in 2018, said the school is facing a “perfect storm” of challenges, including rising prices, declining enrollment and higher employee turnover.
“Nationally, undergraduate enrollment is down 8% to 10%. This is important to keep in mind — especially when paired with the fact that Idaho’s go-on rate is among the lowest in the country,” she said. “If you’re a college that enrolls nearly 80% of your students from Idaho, that go-on rate dramatically impacts your enrollment.”
Moreover, much of the student body is comprised of low-income and first-generation individuals — exactly the kind of students, Pemberton said, who are most receptive to the narrative that “college isn’t worth it.”
Given Idaho’s record-low unemployment rates, “they can also make $18 right now,” she said. “So that makes college a bit of a tough sell.”
After a minor enrollment increase in the fall of 2020, Pemberton said, LCSC saw a 2.8% decrease in 2021 and expects spring enrollment to be down by 3% to 4%.
Besides a direct loss of tuition revenue, that decrease also negatively affects state funding. Pemberton noted that Gov. Brad Little’s fiscal 2023 budget recommendation includes a $168,500 reduction in state support because of the fall enrollment decline.
“That might not sound like much, but to us it’s significant,” she said.
Similarly, the governor is recommending a 5% salary increase for state employees next year, but his budget only provides about half the money colleges and universities need to pay for the increase.
That funding gap represents another $830,000 shortfall for LCSC, Pemberton said.
Absent a higher appropriation from the Legislature, she said, there are only a few ways to plug that gap.
“I can take the (state) money and disperse it across all employees, which means they’ll get a 2% to 3% raise at a time when inflation is 7%,” Pemberton said.
Alternatively, she could “cannibalize more positions” and reduce the size of LCSC’s workforce.
“But that’s not an option,” she said. “We don’t have a deep bench. We can’t cut more, we can’t be leaner than we are now. In fact, I need to add positions back.”
The only other alternative, Pemberton said, is to raise tuition.
To backfill the $168,500 cut and pay for the full 5% employee salary increase, she said, LCSC would need bump tuition up by 5.5% this fall, or $384 per year.
And that would just help the school “tread water,” Pemberton said. It does nothing to address staff and faculty salaries, which are typically well below what other institutions pay and contributes to a 29% turnover rate among classified staff.
Addressing that issue, she said, would cost another $1.6 million.
As lawmakers begin crafting the 2023 agency budgets, Pemberton encouraged them to consider the benefits that higher education provides to Idaho and its citizens.
“Investing in higher education, investing in LC State, is investing in Idaho,” she said. “We are engines of economic mobility and opportunity for the state, for our communities and for individuals. We deliver.”
Following her budget presentation, Pemberton noted that LCSC is taking a number of steps to diversify its student body and otherwise address the perfect storm of conditions it’s facing.
“We aren’t just sitting back and wringing our hands,” she said. “We’re going to identify and solve problems.”
For example, LCSC is requesting — and the governor is recommending — $326,000 and two full-time positions to support its adult/non-traditional learner initiative, which focuses on helping adults learn new skills for the workplace.
As part of that initiative, Pemberton said, the college is partnering with the state Department of Correction to offer additional learning opportunities to Idaho residents who are incarcerated.
LCSC is also marketing the school to small, rural high schools in a seven-state region — exactly the kind of students who might appreciate the kind of learning environment found at LCSC.
“We offer a small, private school experience at public school prices — and we’re the only school in Idaho where that happens,” Pemberton said. “Our out-of-state tuition is still more economical than some in-state tuitions, so we know we can compete.”
That said, she added, “we’re always going to serve Idaho.”
