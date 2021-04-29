Lewis-Clark State College recently presented awards to faculty and staff members, and also announced the employees who will retire at the end of this academic year.
The awards are listed below:
President’s Award for Outstanding Teaching — Lonny Gehring, Technical and Industrial Division; Spencer Payton, Natural Sciences and Mathematics Division; Rachel Kaitz, Business Division.
LCSC Foundation Award — Jennifer Anderson, Humanities Division.
Annice Edmundson Faculty Excellence Award — Ayodeji Arogundade, Business Division; Jennifer James, Business Technology and Service Division; Manee Moua, Social Sciences Division.
Fernandez Faculty Achievement Award — Leif Hoffman, Social Sciences Division; Gene Straughan, Social Sciences Division.
Professional Staff Award — Loralee Ohrtman, stockroom manager, Natural Sciences and Mathematics Division.
Classified Staff Award — Summer Kibbe, office services supervisor 1, Testing Center.
Adjunct Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence — Tracy Adkins, Nursing and Health Sciences Division.
Dr. Cameron D. and Marilyn K. Hinman Employee Excellence Award — Chelsea Cronin, Nursing and Health Sciences Division; Lauren Nichols, Social Sciences Division.
President’s Award for Excellence in Diversity and Cross-Cultural Understanding — Joyce McFarland, Nez Perce Tribe Education Manager.
Physical Plant Service Award — Wayne Bolon.
Retiring this year (years at LCSC) — Terryn Berry (2003-21); Lynne Bidwell (1999-21); Jim Bowen (1994-21); Patricia Bowles (2011-21); Sean Cassidy (1994-21); Rhett Diessner (1988-21); Ray Esparsen (1993-21); Jane Finan (1995-21); Jack Hutson (1990-21); Barbara Leachman (2011-21); Gary Mayton (1991-21); Mark Smith (1986-21); Robin VanSickle (2006-21).