Lewis-Clark State College is preparing students for changes in student fees starting in the fall 2022 semester.
The Idaho State Board of Education approved a new policy Feb. 17 to make some student fees optional. The opt-out fees are those that support student activities, clubs and organizations. Students who do opt out will receive a refund.
LCSC Vice President of Student Affairs Andy Hanson said it’s unclear how it will affect student activities, clubs and organizations because the college doesn’t know how many students will opt out or how much money it will receive from those fees. The change could mean that those groups might need to raise more money outside of receiving funds from student government.
LCSC Vice President for Finance and Administration Julie Crea said the student fees for student activities, clubs and organizations are an average of $15,000, which makes up 16% of the fees for student government. Hanson said LCSC has about 40 active clubs on campus, but that number can vary year by year.
Those groups give students more opportunities on campus to work as a team or get first-hand experiences, he said.
He said the decision to move to allow students to opt out of some student fees has been an ongoing conversation with the State Board.
Other areas that are not included in the opt-out portion of student fees are student government, which help cover operations and programs like Warrior Wednesday; student health and wellness, which provides student with counseling and the health facility on campus, which contracts with St. Joseph Regional Medical Center; student enrollment, engagement and success, which funds student community engagement, student media, performing arts and LCSC Center for Arts and History; and institutional operations, services and support, which helps maintain facility operations, technology and athletics.
