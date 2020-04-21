Lewis-Clark State College will hold a virtual commencement ceremony next month after the in-person event was canceled because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
The ceremony will be at 2 p.m. May 15 and can be accessed on LCSC’s Facebook page.
“We have incredible graduates who have overcome innumerable challenges, including a spring semester filled with obstacles, and we want to do everything we can to recognize and celebrate their success,” said LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton in a news release. “I know a virtual ceremony will never be the same as actually walking across the stage, but we are going to do our best to honor this year’s graduating class and I hope the entire Warrior family will join us virtually to cheer them on.”
The virtual ceremony will feature messages from Gov. Brad Little, the Idaho State Board of Education, an address by Pemberton and a presentation displaying photos of this year’s graduates.
All 2020 graduates are also invited to take part in the 2021 ceremony.
More details on the commencement will be available soon online at www.lcsc.edu.