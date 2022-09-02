Lewis-Clark State College is hosting six events this month as part of its “Multicultural Discovery,” formerly known as Multicultural Awareness Month. All events are free and open to the public.
The annual Native American Friendship Lunch kicks off the events from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at Pi’amkinwaas, located at 1112 Seventh St. The lunch will feature elk stew, along with discussions pertinent to promoting Native American awareness and culture.
During the lunch, Benjamin Hunter, of Seattle, will deliver the keynote address entitled “The Renaissance of Folk,” which examines how a class of culture can be “fruitful, exciting, and guided by strength, passion and kindness,” according to a news release issued by LCSC. Hunter is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist, composer, singer, community activist, social entrepreneur and educator.
Later that evening, Hunter will perform an evening of American folk music/roots music from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Center for Arts & History, located at 415 Main St. in downtown Lewiston.
A Food and Culture Night is planned for Sept. 16 at the Williams Conference Center. LCSC international students will hold a potluck, and attendees can sample food from around the world from 6-7:30 p.m. In addition to the food, there will be music, performances and creative crafts from around the world, followed by a dance from 8-11 p.m.
The International Programs Office and international clubs will hold a Discover Culture Table event Sept. 20 from noon to 1:15 p.m. at the Centennial Mall on campus. This event features a discover culture series exhibition where participants can engage in country specific activities and learning.
The final event will be “Sharing Our Stories,” an online event on Zoom from noon to 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 29, featuring a panel discussion led by moderator Kerensa Allison. The panel will examine the challenges and opportunities presented by an increasing multicultural dynamic in schools, work and communities.