Lewis-Clark State College is hosting six events this month as part of its “Multicultural Discovery,” formerly known as Multicultural Awareness Month. All events are free and open to the public.

The annual Native American Friendship Lunch kicks off the events from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at Pi’amkinwaas, located at 1112 Seventh St. The lunch will feature elk stew, along with discussions pertinent to promoting Native American awareness and culture.

Tags

Recommended for you