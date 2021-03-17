Lewis-Clark State College administrators said students can expect a full college experience next fall, thanks to the growing availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In-person learning and some protocol-compliant events have been conducted during the pandemic, but administrators said Tuesday the coming academic year will feature a more complete return to normalcy.
“The hallmark of an LCSC education is the robust learning experience both inside and outside the classroom, built on close interactions and real relationships between faculty, staff, students and the community,” college President Cynthia Pemberton said in a news release.
“We’re proud of the quality in-person learning opportunities we’re able to provide this spring, but thanks to the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, we look forward to offering and enjoying the comprehensive experiences and interactions that make our institution so special this fall.”
Pemberton said the college will continue to closely follow the guidance of state and health experts, but a return to near-normal operations for activities such as athletics, campus events, student organizations, residence life, classrooms, labs and travel is expected.
“Our students, faculty and staff have worked very hard to keep moving forward during the challenges of COVID-19 and we’re stronger because of it,” Pemberton said. “This fall, though we will continue to be vigilant when it comes to health and safety, we look forward to and invite students to join us in returning to the full and wonderful experience of connecting learning to life at LC State.”
Open registration for fall semester begins April 16. The fall admission application deadline is Aug. 7, and students can apply online for free.
In other coronavirus-related news, the region added 19 cases to the tally Tuesday, including the death of a Lewis County man in his 80s.
Seven new positive test results were reported in north central Idaho. Four Nez Perce County residents tested positive for the virus, along with two people in Latah County and the Lewis County case.
Whitman County received nine new positive results, bringing the county’s overall number to 3,663. Public health officials said all of the new cases are stable and self-isolating.
In Asotin County, three new cases were reported, and the total number of positive test results now stands at 1,337.
Over the past two weeks, Asotin County had 19 new cases and zero hospitalizations, said Brady Woodbury, public health administrator. When Washington moves into Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan next week, that 14-day count must remain under 30 to stay in that category.
