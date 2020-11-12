Lewis-Clark State College and the College of Eastern Idaho, in Idaho Falls, recently signed a memorandum of understanding that allows students to take classes at both institutions as they work toward a bachelor’s degree.
The agreement, which went into effect earlier this month, features a co-admission and co-enrollment partnership, as well as a financial aid consortium.
“Partnering with CEI on co-admission and enrollment will facilitate student awareness, interest and access in moving along the education ladder from CEI associate degree programs to LC State programs, making it easier and potentially more affordable for students to earn a bachelor’s degree,” LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said in a news release. “We are excited to be working with CEI to make next-level degree pursuit as seamless as possible.”
The agreement will expand class options and support services for students, according to the news release.
Each college will have an adviser on its campus to help students with course planning and degree requirements.
The financial aid consortium will allow students at College of Eastern Idaho, a two-year community college, to enroll in coursework at LCSC. The credits earned at LCSC will be applicable to the student’s overall financial aid eligibility at CEI.
Students who want to take advantage of the new partnership will have to be admitted to both colleges.
“CEI is delighted to partner with LC State to provide an innovative path beyond a two-year associate degree for students to transition to a bachelor’s degree,” CEI President Rick Aman said in the news release. “This agreement will help immensely toward the goal of improving regional high school students to ‘Go On’ within the Idaho system after graduation. During these COVID times, a student could complete an associate degree all online at CEI and then continue with online learning at LC State.”