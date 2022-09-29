LCSC paints the town

Joanne Stevenson, of Asotin, paints the windows of Newberry Square for Lewis-Clark State College homecoming on Wednesday. Homecoming takes place Oct. 3-8 and will include a pep rally, career fair and Cross Country and Volleyball on Saturday.

 August Frank/Tribune

Lewis-Clark State College’s eighth annual College Homecoming Week is set for next week, with events planned both on- and off-campus.

The theme of the week is “Paint the Town Navy and Red” and all events are open to the public and free of charge, according to an LCSC news release. Those planning to attend are asked to register at lcsc.edu/homecoming, and those who register can get a free homecoming T-shirt.

Tags

Recommended for you