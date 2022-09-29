LCSC paints the town

Joanne Stevenson, of Asotin, paints the windows of Newberry Square for Lewis-Clark State College homecoming on Wednesday. Homecoming takes place Oct. 3-8 and will include a pep rally, career fair and Cross Country and Volleyball on Saturday.
Lewis-Clark State College’s eighth annual College Homecoming Week is set for next week, with events planned both on- and off-campus.
The theme of the week is “Paint the Town Navy and Red” and all events are open to the public and free of charge, according to an LCSC news release. Those planning to attend are asked to register at lcsc.edu/homecoming, and those who register can get a free homecoming T-shirt.
Here is the schedule:
MONDAY THROUGH OCT. 8 — For the Flag Find game, each day a card will be hidden on campus and there will be clues posted on the LCSC alumni social media accounts. Those who find the cards must take them to the LC State Advancement Office, located at 602 11th Ave. in Lewiston, to receive that day’s prize package.
TUESDAY — There will be an LCSC faculty and staff alumni lunch at noon at the Williams Conference Center.
WEDNESDAY — On Warrior Wednesday, LCSC divisions, along with student clubs and organizations, will have tables set up outside the Student Union Building and will offer information about degree programs and clubs. Homecoming shirts will be available for pick up for those who have pre-registered online.
There will also be a pep rally at 5 p.m. at the SUB Amphitheater and shopping cart races at 5:15 p.m.
OCT. 6 — The LC State Career Fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the P1FCU Activity Center.
At 7 p.m. at the Silverthorne Theatre, students will compete for the title of Ms. LC. There will be prizes for the fan favorite and judges will choose an overall winner.
OCT. 7 — LCSC students, faculty and staff are asked to gather at the library lawn at 1 p.m. for an all-campus photo. That will be followed by a faculty/staff vs. students kickball game at 1:15 p.m.
There will also be open house events at the Music Building and Hospitality Management program from 4-6 p.m.
The Downtown Art Walk is scheduled for 4-9 p.m. in downtown Lewiston, which will include an exhibition at the LC State Center for Arts & History.
Back on campus, the Warrior Fan Fest is scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. outside of Activity Center West. The event will feature food and drink available for purchase, yard games, face painting, poster making, Warrior athletic teams and live music. It will be followed by LCSC’s volleyball match against Southern Oregon at the P1FCU Activity Center at 7 p.m.
OCT. 8 — The LC State Cross Country Invitational is planned for 10:30 a.m. at Lewiston Community Park. The Warrior Athletic Association will serve hot chocolate and caramel apples.
The LC State Center for Arts & History’s Art Walk exhibition will be open to viewers from noon to 4 p.m.
The Alumni & Friends Tailgate is scheduled for 3-4:30 p.m. at the Harris Field breezeway. It will feature a no-host bar. Tickets are $20 each and include appetizers and a ticket to the volleyball match at 7 p.m. against Southern Oregon.