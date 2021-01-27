LCSC ‘over the moon’ with budget proposal

BOISE — Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton told lawmakers the timing of a proposed $400,000 increase in the school’s nursing program “couldn’t be more perfect.”
During a Zoom presentation to the joint budget committee Tuesday, Pemberton offered her “enthusiastic” support for the governor’s 2022 higher education budget recommendation, which includes the $400,000 line item.
“Frankly, we’re over the moon with the educational possibilities of the governor’s recommendation,” she said. “The timing couldn’t be more perfect. If it happens, we’ll be able to pair it with the soon-to-be-signed and implemented Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation health scholarship program.”
Blue Cross of Idaho will donate $100,000 per year to LCSC for the next 10 years, Pemberton said, specifically for student scholarships in the health professions.
With the two combined investments, she said, “we will make a long-term, sustained impact on Idaho nursing and health education.”
Pemberton also supported the governor’s recommendation to tap $1.7 million from the Higher Education Stabilization Fund, to help LCSC deal with revenue losses related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The higher education fund is comprised of interest payments on student tuition and fee revenues; it doesn’t include any state tax revenue.
Pemberton noted that LCSC lost about $2 million last year because of the pandemic. That includes reduced room-and-board revenue, as well as reductions in convention and workforce training activity and lost revenue from the NAIA World Series baseball tournament and other athletic events.
Overall, Gov. Brad Little is recommending a 2.6 percent, $8.1 million general fund increase for the state’s four public colleges and universities in fiscal 2022, which begins July 1.
Pemberton detailed the various steps the institution has taken to deal with budget holdbacks and other revenue shortfalls. That includes “significant” reductions in staff positions, temporary furloughs, operational cuts, eliminating nonessential travel and holding positions vacant.
“We’re reduced, reorganized and been intent on maximizing efficiencies and managing a debt-free balanced budget,” she said.
But while these actions are an appropriate response to a crisis, Pemberton said, they can’t be sustained indefinitely.
“We are a people business,” she said. “We’re dedicated and committed to successfully serving our education mission, our students and the state. And we need to begin reinvesting in our people.”
