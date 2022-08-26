LCSC outlines proposal for sports gender equity

This story was originally published in the March 5, 1994, edition of the Lewiston Morning Tribune.
Lewis-Clark State College would move significantly closer to gender equity in athletic scholarships with a proposal it will submit to the Idaho Board of Education this month.
The college will seek permission to waive in-state fees for 40 women athletes beginning this fall. That would amount to an additional $52,800 in scholarships and increase women’s share of scholarship dollars at LCSC from 32 percent to more than 43 percent.
The college isn’t requesting more money to offset the fee waivers.
LCSC President Lee Vickers said the school would get by with $28,000 less in its general education fund and about $25,000 less for activities such as student government, the newspaper, facilities and the artists series.
Vickers said the proposal would mean the school has increased the relative share of scholarship dollars for women by 70 percent since fall 1991.
‘’There’s no question we’re making a significant and genuine effort,’’ Vickers said.
Former Idaho Board of Education member Diane Bilyeu raised the issue of gender equity at her final board meeting in April. She submitted a proposal that would have required the state’s colleges and universities to provide equal dollars for men’s and women’s scholarships within three years.
That proposal failed by a 5-2 vote. Bilyeu said her intent was that more money be provided for women’s sports. Board members called that a laudable goal but said the effect of her proposal would be to reduce dollars available for men’s football scholarships.
Estimated scholarship figures for this year show Idaho colleges and universities, particularly those with football programs, aren’t even close to achieving gender equity.
LCSC women compete in four interscholastic sports: basketball, volleyball, rodeo and tennis. The fee-waiver proposal would allow the college to add 10 athletes to the rosters in those sports.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) school will join the new Pacific Northwest Conference next year, in which both men and women will compete with schools such as Central Washington University and Seattle University.
Athletic director Gary Picone said the additional scholarships would enhance the competitiveness of LCSC women in the conference, but that’s not the goal.
‘’It’s what’s right,’’ Picone said.
Approval of the fee waivers would allow LCSC to recruit more incoming freshman athletes. The school has traditionally attracted women athletes as junior-college transfers, Picone said.
Academically, it’s better to bring them in as freshmen, he said. Students have a better chance to graduate on time if they’re working on the LCSC core curriculum and major requirements from their freshman year.
Picone said the school was found in compliance with Title IX during a review completed last summer. Title IX is the federal mandate that addresses the gender equity issue.
Picone said the athletic department hopes for a quick decision by the state board because the school is in the middle of recruiting basketball players for next year.
Vickers said LCSC has no women’s sport comparable to men’s baseball, and that’s responsible for the scholarship gender gap.
He said Title IX doesn’t require dollar-for-dollar equity, but it does mandate a good-faith effort to narrow the gap. ‘’We’re not saying we’re through. We’re not saying we’re giving up at this point.’’
Bringing women up to a 50% share won’t be possible immediately, however, he said.
‘’We’re about maxed out as far as fundraising goes,’’ Vickers said. Other alternatives would be to cut men’s sports or add a women’s sport, which would likely mean a student fee increase.
Picone said LCSC began competing in rodeo this year, and he’s not aware of any demand for additional women’s sports.