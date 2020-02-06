LCSC offers retirement buyouts to employees

Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton has proposed retirement buyout incentives for eligible employees as the college works to reduce its general education budget by 7 percent.
The one-time program will be open to benefit-eligible employees who are at least 64 years old by June 30.
“This is not a decision I make lightly, as I sincerely value the contributions of all employees on campus, especially those with many years of exceptional service to LC State,” Pemberton said in an email to staff. “I simply believe this initiative is needed at this time.”
LCSC is looking to make about $2.5 million in budget reductions for next year.
In September, the college’s deficit was projected to be as high as $1.6 million, but that number grew because of smaller-than-expected state funding appropriations, the college’s share of change in employee compensation and a 2 percent base reduction requested by Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
Budget reduction recommendations of 2 percent, 5 percent and 7 percent submitted in the fall “as a precautionary measure” are “now a reality,” Pemberton said. The recommendations will be assessed by the President’s Cabinet through March 6 to determine what level of cuts will take place within the various departments.
“I know people want exact answers, but the truth of the matter is that we are working through the process right now,” Pemberton said in a response to a question about the possibility of layoffs or cuts to academic programs. “I will wait and I will review the information and recommendations that come forward and I will consider them in totality.”
Interested employees have until March 20 to apply for the retirement incentive program. Payouts for those who qualify will be 20 percent of their base salary, or $10,000, whichever is greater.
Employees would have to finish out their fiscal year 2020 contract, while classified staff would work through June 30. The payout would be included in the retiree’s final paycheck.
According to Logan Fowler, the director of communications and marketing, there are two dozen employees eligible for the retirement buyouts.
“There are different salary levels among the 24 employees, so it’s hard to guesstimate (the potential savings),” Fowler said. “It can be anywhere from zero (dollars) to half a million-plus in savings.”
The University of Idaho and Walla Walla Community College, which has a branch in Clarkston, are also making cuts to reel in deficit spending.
Pemberton said the financial challenges aren’t unique to the region as state funding for higher education continues to decline nationwide.
As some people question the value of a college degree, Pemberton said higher education remains vital.
“Every single metric shows that there is positive value to having a college education,” Pemberton said, adding it results in more lifetime earnings, an increased quality of life and more civic engagement. “We should never be asking the question, ‘Is it worth it?’ It’s more than worth it in every way that we might measure (the impact of a degree.)”
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.