The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education accredited Lewis-Clark State College’s bachelor’s degree program in nursing for another 10 years.
Following a virtual review, the commission determined LCSC’s nursing program met the required accreditation standards in all four areas of program quality, including mission and governance, institutional commitment and resources, curriculum and teaching practices, and assessment and achievement of program outcomes.
“The accreditation determination for the maximum 10-year period validates success of the (nursing) program and demonstrates the program meets all required standards for preparing a baccalaureate nurse graduate,” said Krista Harwick, chairwoman of LCSCs Nursing & Health Sciences Division, in a news release. “With the multiple tracks we offer to earn the (bachelor of science in nursing) degree, we’re able to meet the needs of students pursuing nursing education and to prepare them with the skills necessary to be excellent nurses.”
The virtual review involved interviews with faculty, students and other stakeholders. The commission will also make an onsite verification visit to LCSC later this year.
Nursing is one of the most popular programs at the college.
Beginning this fall, LCSC will also offer its first graduate program, a 13-credit nursing management and leadership certificate.