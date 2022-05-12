Lewis-Clark State College’s graduation ceremonies planned for Friday will be staged indoors because of the potential for rain.
The commencement events had been scheduled to take place outdoors at Harris Field, but will instead be held in the P1FCU Activity Center, the college announced Wednesday.
LCSC will have three separate ceremonies: 9 a.m., Career & Technical Education; noon, Liberal Arts & Sciences; 3 p.m., Professional Studies.
The event is open to the general public and will also be streamed live. Updated details and streaming information will be posted at lcsc.edu/graduation.
Lewis-Clark State will award 823 degrees and certificates during the ceremonies. Of the 715 graduating students, nearly 500 are expected to walk.