A free workshop focusing on helping aspiring authors get published will be held by the staff of the Lewis-Clark State College literary journal Talking River Review, both in person and virtually, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
The Prep Your Piece for Publication workshop, which will be held in the LCSC Library’s Teleconference Communication Classroom, will discuss what publications are looking for, where to submit and more. There will be limited seating and the college’s COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Face coverings are required indoors. This and other protocols may be found on the college’s Coronavirus Resource Page.
Preregistration is required for the event. Those interested can preregister by emailing talkingriver@lcmail.lcsc.edu and indicating if they plan on attending in person or virtually. In-person attendance will be based on the order of preregistrations received and won’t be available once the limited capacity is reached.