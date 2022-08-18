Lewis-Clark State College will partner with the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections to provide dual credit and online classes to students at the state’s three juvenile corrections facilities.
The organizations signed a joint memorandum of understanding this week.
Dual credit classes allow students to earn college credits while concurrently fulfilling their high school graduation requirements. Students who have graduated from high school or earned their General Education Development diploma also will be eligible to take online college courses while they’re incarcerated.
“LC State takes great pride in developing innovative and effective ways to deliver education opportunities to all Idahoans,” said LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton, in a news release. “Like we’ve done for first-generation and non-traditional students, LC State is excited to meet students where they are and help them get to where they want to go.”
The courses, which begin Oct. 17, will include both general education and career technical education offerings. Potential subjects include business, hospitality management, communications, heating ventilation and air conditioning systems and culinary arts, with an opportunity to expand into other disciplines in the future.
Students at juvenile detention facilities in Lewiston, Nampa and St. Anthony will have access to the courses. They’ll be taught by LCSC instructors. The Lewiston students can also participate in dual credit hybrid classes that allow LCSC instructors to teach lab portions of the classes at the juvenile corrections center.
“We’re excited to be able to form this partnership with LCSC,” said Shanna Decker, instructor specialist and lead teacher with the Department of Juvenile Corrections. “We firmly believe that every tool we can give our students helps to ensure brighter futures for them and their success in the community.”
Students who haven’t yet completed high school will be able to use funding from the state’s Fast Forward program to pay for the courses. The Department of Juvenile Corrections will also help pay for textbooks and supplies.
The joint agreement is for three years and can be renewed if both parties agree.