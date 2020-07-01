Lewis-Clark State College recently honored 12 employees with awards for the 2019-20 academic year.
Recipients are typically announced during a luncheon in late spring, but this year that event didn’t take place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sarah Graham, an associate professor in the humanities division, received the President’s Award for Excellence in Diversity and Cross-Cultural Understanding.
The President’s Award for Outstanding Teaching went to Rodney Farrington, an assistant professor in the business technology and service division; Jennifer Gardner, an assistant professor in the teacher education division; and Julie Bezzerides, an associate professor in the humanities division.
The Dr. Cameron and Marilyn Hinman LCSC Employee Excellence Award was given to Martin Gibbs, the interim dean for liberal arts and sciences.
The Annice Edmundson Faculty Excellence Award was given to Marlow Daly-Galeano, an associate professor in the humanities division; Debbie Goodwin, a professor in the business division; and JR Kok, an assistant professor in the technical and industrial division.
The LCSC Foundation Award went to Rhett Diessner, a professor in the social sciences division.
The Fernandez Faculty Excellence Award was given to Laura Earles, a professor with the social sciences division.
The Professional Staff Award for Excellence was awarded to Dawn Lesperance, the director of e-learning, disability services and the testing center.
Thirteen retirees were also recognized. They include Debbie Leachman, Nadine Walters, Mary Flores, Doug Combs, Masoud Kazemi, Claire Davis, Thomas Hennigan, Allen Schmoock, Ed Howard, Andena Hubbard, Daniel Deyarmin, Rollie Hallen and Johnny Dahl.
The awards are organized by the Office of the Provost, with support from the LC State Foundation.