The movement and sport sciences division at Lewis-Clark State College is holding a sports bra drive in honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day.
Donations will be given to the Sports Bra Project, which has the goal of increasing access to sports for girls and women by removing barriers to participation.
The nonprofit organization provides new sports bras in areas where they are not easily obtainable. Since 2017, more than 4,000 sports bras have been donated to 26 countries.
Donations of new sports bras can be dropped off at the division’s office or division chairwoman Heather Van Mullem’s office in Activity Center West on the LCSC campus between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Donations will be accepted through Feb. 12.
Those seeking more information can contact Van Mullem at hivanmullem@lcsc.edu or at (208) 792-2781.