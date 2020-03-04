BOISE — Legislation allowing Lewis-Clark State College to offer graduate programs and degrees, with the approval of the State Board of Education, is on its way to the governor’s office.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, passed the Senate unanimously Tuesday afternoon. It previously passed the House by a margin of 60-8.
Lewiston Reps. Thyra Stevenson and Mike Kingsley signed on as co-sponsors, as did Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee.
The legislation was prompted by LCSC’s efforts to establish a nursing certification program for Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. State law currently prohibits the college from offering graduate classes, so the 10-course program is only offered at the undergraduate level.
However, LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton told lawmakers that the classes could be “dual listed” as upper-level undergraduate and lower-level graduate classes. That way nurses who already have undergraduate degrees could earn graduate credits and possibly get a pay increase.
“This involves courses that already exist, so we could accommodate an industry need without any additional resources,” she told the Senate Education Committee.
Assuming the governor signs the bill, LCSC will need to get approval from the State Board of Education for any graduate classes it wants to offer.
Also on Tuesday, the House approved a $46.5 million appropriation for the Permanent Building Fund, which pays for various building maintenance and construction projects.
The bill includes $2.5 million for LCSC’s Career and Technical Education Center. That money is in addition to the $10 million the state previously appropriated, and that the college matched with reserve funds and private donations.
That budget now goes to the Senate for further action.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.