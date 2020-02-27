BOISE — Legislation allowing Lewis-Clark State College to offer graduate programs and degrees, with the approval of the State Board of Education, advanced to the Senate floor Wednesday.
The bill is sponsored by Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene. Lewiston Reps. Thyra Stevenson and Mike Kingsley signed on as co-sponsors, as did Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee.
Amador told the Senate Education Committee the legislation stems from a need for nursing certification courses at Kootenai Health, which he said was the largest private employer in northern Idaho.
The company has a need for various nurse training programs. LCSC worked with them to develop a 10-credit program for a national certified nurse manager and leader exam.
State law currently prohibits the school from offering graduate-level courses, so the program only has undergraduate courses. Many of them, however, could be “dual listed” as upper-level undergraduate and lower-level graduate courses. That would allow nurses who already have an undergraduate degree to earn graduate credits.
“This involves courses that already exist, so we could accommodate an industry need without any additional resources,” said LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton, who attended Wednesday’s committee hearing.
The bill wouldn’t change LCSC’s traditional focus, she said, but would give the school the opportunity to offer graduate programs and courses, with the approval of the state board.
“It would allow us to do a better job of meeting industry needs,” Pemberton said. “We want to serve Idaho. In this instance, we need your help to do so.”
The committee sent the bill to the Senate floor with a favorable recommendation. It previously passed the House on a 60-8 vote.
