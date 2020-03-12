LCSC grad programs get green light

BOISE — With a few flicks of his pen, Gov. Brad Little opened the door to a whole new future for Lewis-Clark State College.
The governor signed legislation Wednesday eliminating the statutory language that prevents LCSC from granting anything beyond a four-year degree. Beginning July 1, the college can start offering graduate programs and degrees, with approval from the State Board of Education.
LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton and several area lawmakers attended the signing ceremony.
Pemberton said lifting the restriction will help LCSC grow strategically and meet industry needs for years to come. In fact, the legislation was prompted by its efforts to develop a nursing certification program for Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene.
The bill allows the college to offer “dual listed” classes that provide graduate or undergraduate credits to nurses, depending on whether they’ve already earned a bachelor’s degree or not. Other graduate classes and programs could be provided as well, as new opportunities and needs are identified.
Several things need to happen, though, before the institution moves forward with any graduate classes.
The first step involves LCSC faculty and staff. They’ll take a look at exactly what graduate classes or programs the institution could offer, and how they correspond with industry and community needs. The state board would then have to sign off on their recommendations.
Secondly, the regional accreditation body — the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities — will have to approve the move.
“There’s a very specific process associated with any substantive change in status that has to be approved by the accreditation agency,” Pemberton said. “They would need to recognize our ability to offer degrees at a new level.”
That accreditation review is required whether LCSC offers graduate degrees or just graduate-level courses, she said. “If we’re offering credits at a new level, those credits could be transferable, so we still need to go through the process.”
It may take “a number of months to a year or more” to complete both steps, Pemberton said. But in the end, it will be one more avenue by which LCSC can address the education needs of the region.
“We couldn’t even start that process without this door being opened (Wednesday),” she said.
