Lewis-Clark State College has received a $25,000 donation toward the new Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center from the 2kidsfromLewiston Fund, the school announced Tuesday.
The anonymous donation was made to offset construction costs for the facility located in the Lewiston Orchards. The $27 million, 86,000-square-foot center will officially open on Jan. 19 for the 2021 spring semester.
The center will be the new home for seven technical and industrial programs, including auto mechanics technology, CNC machining technology, information technology, engineering technology, industrial electronics technology, industrial maintenance and millwright technology, and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC-R) technology.