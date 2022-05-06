For the fourth time in the past nine years, Lewis-Clark State College has received an award for its historic preservation of a campus building through renovation or remodeling.
The college’s work on the Center for Arts and History in downtown Lewiston has earned an Orchid Award from the Historic Preservation Commission.
The honor is in the category of Contribution to Historic Preservation for the masonry repair and window replacement at the Center, at 415 Main St. in Lewiston.
LCSC officials will receive the award from the commission during a ceremony at 11 a.m. May 14 at the Territorial Capital Building, located at 306 Third St. in Lewiston. The public is invited.