The Lewis-Clark State College Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center received a Learning by Design magazine 2022 Outstanding Project award for the design.
The building won the Outstanding Award for Specialized Education Facility New Construction/Addition for Career-Technical/Vocational Education.
The building designers, Integrus Architecture, of Spokane, submitted an application for the award earlier this year. Leone & Keeble Inc., of Spokane, and Kenaston Corporation, of Lewiston, were the contractors. Integrus noted the design’s transparent spaces to follow the “connect learning to life” motto that allows students to see the practical use of piping, electricity and HVAC systems. The application also showed the building’s spaces for lounging, breakout shops and labs. The lumber and steel was locally sourced and outdoor views showcase the area’s farmland culture.
The Schweitzer CTE center was opened in January 2021 and the three-story 86,000 building cost $27 million and was constructed near the Lewiston High School.