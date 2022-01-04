Lewis-Clark State College is continuing its current mask policy to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in response to the expected surge of the omicron variant.
In a message to students and others Monday, LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said the school had hoped to move into the spring semester with a mask-optional protocol, meaning faculty and staff would guide masking requirements in offices and classrooms.
“However, in response to the current variant surge we will push this safety protocol transition later into spring term and launch the semester as we concluded the fall” with masks required in classrooms and offices and optional in designated large air volume spaces, Pemberton said.
“We have enough tests to fully onboard folks through January and anticipate being able to continue with testing availability through February and even March,” she said.
Pemberton noted that vaccination and booster opportunities are widely available and, combined with improved ventilation, continuing the mask requirement and weekly testing strategy, the spring 2022 semester will start with a live and in-person all-campus meeting from 2-3 p.m. Jan. 13 in the Silverthorne Theatre. The meeting will not be streamed on a video platform.
“We remain committed to our campus community, its health, safety and the vitality of our education mission,” Pemberton concluded.
Public health agencies in the region reported 117 new COVID-19 infections since Thursday and no new deaths.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District had 67 new cases, the highest number since Nov.12 when there were 76 cases. That includes two in Lewis County; eight in Idaho County; 27 in Latah County and 30 in Nez Perce County. No new cases were reported in Clearwater County.
Whitman County reported 33 new cases and there were two new cases in Garfield County. Asotin County added 15 new cases since Thursday for a 14-day count of 47, including three hospitalizations.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center currently has six patients who are being treated for COVID-19 — up from four on Dec. 27.