Lewis-Clark State College started its spring semester Tuesday with one less program for international students following the closure of the college’s Institute of Intensive English.
The institute prepared international students who wanted to study at a U.S. college or university but lacked the English proficiency required.
As enrollment numbers in the program declined, so did tuition — which was the revenue source of the institute.
“The program was no longer paying for itself,” said Andy Hanson, LCSC’s vice president of student affairs.
At its peak in 2008, the program had more than 100 students over the course of the year. This fall, only five enrolled.
Hanson said enrollment at the institute has always fluctuated, but a steep downward trend started a few years ago.
“(Enrollment numbers can be impacted) by what’s happening within the global economy, or what’s happening in a particular country’s economy, and certainly international events can play a role,” Hanson said.
The institute employed a full-time academic coordinator, who is now in a new position, and two adjunct instructors whose positions were eliminated to coincide with the institute’s closure at the end of the fall semester.
The program was expected to cost LCSC approximately $100,000 this fiscal year.
Despite the institute’s closure, international students will still have opportunities to hone their English skills at LCSC.
“Basically what we’ve done is eliminated the Institute of Intensive English as it existed and in its place is a smaller and more focused program,” Hanson said.
The Bridge program, originally offered through the institute, will still provide some basic English language instruction. The courses will be taught by staff already employed at LCSC. Students who participate in the Bridge program must also be enrolled in at least one college class.
Hanson said the college also plans to develop programs for specialized English language instruction for groups of students who come to the area for cultural exchanges.
“The college still has a robust international student population who are here seeking degrees,” Hanson said. “And, we will continue to develop strategies to grow the international student population even further.”
