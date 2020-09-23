Lewis-Clark State College will hold two “Spirit Days” events next week.
The annual event typically takes place during LCSC’s Homecoming Week, which was canceled after COVID-19 guidelines from the Cascade College Conference put athletic events on hold until at least Dec. 1.
On Sept. 30, the Lewis-Clark State Center for Arts and History will reopen for the first time in six months with an exhibit that features work from past participants in the Lewiston Downtown Artwalk event. The annual artwalk event was canceled this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The exhibit, titled “Artwalk: 10-Year Retrospection,” will be featured through Dec. 11. The center, located at 415 Main St., will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The center has been closed since March as it underwent a brick/mortar restoration and had new windows installed on the second floor.
The college will also host a Zoom presentation at 4 p.m. Sept. 30. LCSC’s institutional historian, Steve Branting, will tell the stories of eight men who experienced combat and later lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Preregistration for the presentation titled “Warriors Under Foreign Banners” is required.
Go online to www.lcsc.edu/spirit-days to register.
Other events during Spirit Week will only be open to students and employees of the college.