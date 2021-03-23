Two Lewis-Clark State College faculty members, Rachel Jameton and Jennifer Anderson, along with student Kiara Garcia and community member Elizabeth “Liz” Way, are the four recipients of the college’s fourth annual Women’s Leadership Awards.
The awards were announced earlier this month during the virtual LCSC Women’s Leadership Conference.
Jameton serves the director of the college’s Center for Teaching and Learning and also is a part-time chemistry professor. She established an advisory board to facilitate the overall vision and goals of the CTL. Jameton has also worked with the Center for Arts & History and the Lewiston School District on an after-school program for young women.
Anderson is an assistant professor of publishing arts and creative writing in the humanities division. She is the faculty editor for Talking River Review, the college’s literary publication, which allows for mentoring and leading students in hands-on practices. Anderson also runs the Visiting Writer series and schedules the Stegner Lecture speakers.
Way is a nurse director at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston where she oversees that discharge plans are in place before patients are released from the hospital. Working in the industry as an RN, Way returned to school at LCSC and earned her BSN.
The Rising Star Award goes to an LCSC student, and Garcia is a senior in the social work program. She is a student leader who is serving in multiple roles, such as an LC Work Scholars, Resident Assistant, President of the Native American Club and as a member of the President’s Diversity Commission.