Students at Lewis-Clark State College will have more opportunities this fall to pursue the areas of cybersecurity, health care management, web design and social media.
The new offerings are part of President Cynthia Pemberton’s Signature Certificates Program.
The school combined existing courses and reconfigured its degree offerings to offer some of the new pathways.
Options include:
An emphasis in health care management within the business administration degree.
An accounting emphasis degree in business management or business administration.
An entrepreneurship certificate.
Bachelor’s degrees in business and interdisciplinary studies.
A nine-credit web design and social media certificate.
An intermediate technical certificate in packaging design.
A 10-credit basic technical certificate in early childhood development.
An introductory certificate in cybersecurity that can be earned in one semester.
Two middle school minors for teachers who want to specialize in teaching science or social studies.
An intermediate technical certificate in information technology.
A mastery-based option in teacher education.