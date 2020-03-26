Lewis-Clark State College is closing more facilities and changing operations in light of Gov. Brad Little’s order for Idahoans to stay at home to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton announced the changes in an email Wednesday.
The LCSC Fitness Center, Tennis Center and Kinder College are closed until further notice. The SUB cafeteria will now serve all orders as carryout-only.
Students who leave for spring break should not return to campus, LCSC said. All students who work at the college, including work scholars, should not report to work until further notice. Only employees designated as essential to sustaining the continuity of operations will be able to work on campus, and those employees will be encouraged to work remotely when possible as determined in consultation with supervisors. Other employees will carry on working remotely.
Employees who are not designated as essential and can’t work remotely will use leave, with the guidance of their supervisors, the school said.
Other organizations and government agencies issued coronavirus-related announcements Wednesday. Some of them are listed below; an extended list can be found at lmtribune.com.
Asotin City Hall will close its lobby at 5 p.m. Friday and it will not reopen until further notice. City employees will continue to work inside and are available during normal office hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling (509) 243-4411. Utility and court payments can be paid over the phone, by credit or debit card, mailed in or dropped off in the drop box. No late fees will be applied to any utility bill during the closure.
The Lewiston Elks Lodge will be closed until April 20 because of Little’s order to Idahoans to stay home. The lodge doors will be locked and the athletic facility key cards will be disabled. All meetings are canceled during the closure. Elks Lodge staff will be working via telephone, email and Facebook to be ready to open as soon as allowed. The lodge plans to schedule “an amazing officer installation and grand re-opening celebration.” Raffle drawings are postponed until Fridays in May.
The Lewiston School Board announced Wednesday it was canceling its board work session scheduled for March 30.
The Clearwater Memorial Public Library is shut down for all patron services. The library in Orofino is also no longer offering curbside services.
Pullman Police will focus on educating residents on how to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order. The police “have no desire to make any arrests or take anybody to jail for violations,” Pullman Chief of Police Gary Jenkins said in a news release.
Passes and licenses to travel to conduct essential services are not needed and rumors to the contrary are not true, Jenkins said.
“We just want people to listen to the order and stay home if they don’t need to be out,” Jenkins said. “That said, those who decide to blatantly disregard the governor’s proclamations by hosting or organizing a party or similar social event create a health and safety risk to our entire community. When education and warning do not achieve compliance, those who place our community at risk by participating in such activities will be subject to ticket and/or arrest.”
Orchards Nazarene Church is canceling the March free community dinner, originally planned for March 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church plans on offering the dinner in April.
The Palouse Ridge Golf Course in Pullman is temporarily closing until Inslee’s stay-at-home order is lifted. During the closure, the golf course will be taken care of and secure. Palouse Ridge Director of Golf Jeremy Wexler will respond to questions and inquiries during the closure through email at jwexler@palouseridge.co. Updates about the golf course will be available at palouseridge.com and on the golf course’s social media.
The University of Idaho Extension Office in Clearwater County has been ordered to close. Staff will work from their homes. Questions can be directed to Bill Warren at (208) 476-4434 or williamw@uidaho.edu.
The office is working on ways to deliver its programs and information by other means if the closure goes beyond the rescheduled dates of workshops. Communication and educational services will be delivered by email rather than by mail or in-person. The extension office email is clearwater@uidaho.edu. Those already on the email distribution list do not need to email the office to remain connected during the closure. Clearwater County 4-H will continue to accept member enrollments at id.4honline.com. Virtual meetings and activities will be offered soon. The 4-H office can be reached at (208) 476-8964 for more information.
The Idaho Lottery closed its Boise office Wednesday. Anyone with a winning Idaho lottery ticket worth $600 or more is asked to remain in their home and refrain from coming to Boise to claim their prize, Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said. Idaho Lottery will consider extending claim periods for winning tickets. Idaho Lottery players are encouraged to keep any winning tickets of $600 or more in a safe or secure place until they can claim them in-person at the Boise lottery office when it reopens.
Players have the option to mail prize-winning tickets to the lottery office for payment. These winners will be paid weekly. Lost tickets are not the responsibility of the Idaho Lottery, Anderson said. Third-party insurance on the value of the winning ticket may not be sufficient to cover the entire value of the prize. Prizes less than $600 may be claimed at stores, per store policy, during normal hours of operation. More information is available at idaholottery.com/games/claim-your-prize.
The 38th annual Idaho State Forestry Contest originally scheduled for the second Thursday in May in Coeur d’Alene has been canceled, Idaho Department of Lands Public Information Officer Robbie Johnson said Wednesday. The annual contest that introduces students in grades fifth through 12th to basic forestry and resource management skills will be held again next year. The contest drew a record 700 students last year.
The Payette National Forest has closed West Face, Gordon Titus Upper Elevation and Wallace Lane snowmobile parking areas until May 15. The West Face parking area is on the McCall Ranger District; Gordon Titus Upper Elevation and Wallace Lane parking areas are on the New Meadows Ranger District. Adams County reminds public land users that parking on county roads is prohibited. More information is available by contacting the McCall Ranger District at (208) 634-0400.
The Idaho State Liquor Division announced Wednesday that its stores will remain open and normal hours of operation will remain in effect. Some stores may be closed because of staffing shortages caused by child care issues, concern about elderly family members at home or illness affecting division employees. No stores have had instances of COVID-19. The division distribution center remains open to restock retail stores, as well as serving as a staging area for receiving and shipping emergency supplies. Store locations can be found at www.mixblendenjoy.com.
The Lewiston Golf and Country Club announced Wednesday evening that only members will be allowed to play on its golf course. Also, the club house will be closed until further notice, and the restaurant and bar will only be open for takeout orders.
Internet speeds in Whitman County have been compromised by a large amount of use. The more users who are active in using their internet service, the less volume available for community and government services, Whitman County Director of Emergency Management Bill Tensfeld said. Whitman County IT Director Lance Bishop recommends the community reduce their Netflix quality and limit the number of devices streaming at one time. “If you have the ability to download the video and watch offline, then this uses much less bandwidth and provides a better viewing experience,” Bishop said.