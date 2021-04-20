Lewis-Clark State College is adding a new dual-credit course on electricity to a variety of classes already available to high schoolers in the area.
Beginning in the fall, students can learn about heating, ventilation and air conditioning for five credits applicable to technical programs at the college, including electronics, industrial maintenance and millwright technology, according to a news release Monday.
“This is the first of many ways that we hope to join the CTE education centers in the Orchards in a way that helps students, employers, and the community,” Jeff Ober, LCSC School of Career and Technical Education dean, stated in the release. “The close proximity of the Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center to the DeAtley Career Technical Center help to make this and future career exploration possible.”
In addition to several technical and industrial programs offered at the Schweitzer CTE Center, the new course will take a hands-on approach to teach students how electricity and electrical devices work, in addition to electrical safety, the release stated. Additional coursework will be completed online.
The center opened in January and is within walking distance of the new Lewiston High School and its DeAtley Career Technical Center.