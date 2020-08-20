Lazy lake day

People spend a hot day lazing on Winchester Lake on Tuesday with only the geese for company. The temperature is expected to cool off a bit in the next few days, with a high of 91 expected in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley today. The Camas Prairie will like see highs in the low 80s.
