Lazy lake day

People spend a hot day lazing on Winchester Lake on Tuesday with only the geese for company. The temperature is expected to cool off a bit in the next few days, with a high of 91 expected in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley today. The Camas Prairie will likely see highs in the low 80s.

 August Frank/Tribune

