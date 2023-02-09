Layoffs have begun at Micron

Micron has begun implementing plans to reduce its workforce by 10% in 2023 as demand for its principal product wanes.

BOISE — Micron has begun laying off workers, a spokesperson for the company told the Idaho Statesman.

The news marks the beginning of the company’s plan to reduce its global headcount by about 10% over the next year. Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra announced during a quarterly conference call with investors in December that the company is taking significant steps to reduce costs and operating expenses as demand for its principal products wanes.