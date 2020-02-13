Laying the groundwork

Construction workers ride an aerial work platform up to the conveyor belt at dusk Tuesday as they put together the first of two Pacific Northwest Farmers Cooperative ground pile storages in Dusty, Wash. Pacific Northwest Farmers Cooperative is planning on finishing the two ground pile storages by mid-July, just in time for the 2020 harvest. Each ground pile will hold 1.5 million bushels of grain.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

