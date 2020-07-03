A former Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee precinct committeeman has filed a lawsuit in 2nd District Court against the Lewiston woman who defeated him in the primary election last month.
Heather A. Rogers responded by filing for an ex-parte protection order against Steven R. Martin, and also answered the lawsuit by claiming he filed too late under Idaho election law.
Martin filed the election fraud lawsuit against Rogers, claiming she did not live in the voting precinct for the requisite period of six months before the election under Idaho code.
Martin claims Rogers posted on her Facebook account Jan. 18, 2020, that she was looking for a two-bedroom apartment or house to rent, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit does not challenge the election results; it says Rogers was not qualified to run for the Republican precinct No. 1 committeeman seat based on her residence status.
The lawsuit requests the court declare Rogers’ election as Republican precinct committeeman “null and void for submitting fraudulent information on her declaration of candidacy,” the lawsuit complaint said.
Rogers answered the lawsuit Tuesday, seeking to have the claim dismissed. “The complaint must be filed within 20 days,” Rogers wrote, citing Idaho code. “This complaint was past deadline and is null and void. The election results were finalized June 3rd and he had these filed June 29th, which is 9 days past.”
Rogers said she filed an ex-parte protection order against Martin and provided a photo of the first page of the document to the Tribune but declined to comment further.
An ex-parte protection order is a temporary order where the applicant seeks a protection order without notifying the respondent, which is the person the order is against. The protection order expires July 9. In order for the protection order to be extended, Martin would have to be served notice of a hearing where he could contest the order and a judge would rule on whether to extend the protection order. The Nez Perce County Clerk’s Office could not verify that a temporary protection order was in place because that would violate Idaho court administrative rules.
Rogers also has a pending misdemeanor case for discharging a firearm within city limits pending in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court. A pretrial hearing is set for July 7 in that case.
Rogers organized the Defend Lewiston Second Amendment rally in downtown Lewiston during the Black Lives Matter Peace Rally in Lewiston on June 6.
Rogers is also leading a recall effort of Lewiston City Councilor Bob Blakey because he proposed asking the Legislature to give cities greater authority to regulate open carry of firearms during such protests. Blakey criticized Rogers’ Defend Lewiston rally by saying it made people feel intimidated by all the guns downtown and some people stayed away from the downtown that day, which hurt businesses.
