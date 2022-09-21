Lawsuit against doctor settled out of court

The civil trial of a Lewiston doctor for alleged medical negligence was settled out of court earlier this month.
The trial took place at the Nez Perce County Courthouse from Aug. 29 through Sept. 1 and was scheduled to continue the following week, but it was settled out of court Sept. 2. Terms of the settlement weren’t made public.
The lawsuit was filed by Yujia Lui against Dr. Alex Watson, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Valley Medical Center. A spokesperson for the medical center, which is part of Catalyst Medical Group, offered no comment because the settlement is bound by confidentiality.
Lui filed the lawsuit in May 2017 in Nez Perce County District Court for personal injury of $10,000 or more. The lawsuit alleged medical negligence during the birth of her child in January 2014, which caused permanent right-sided brachial plexus injury that occurs when nerves are damaged in the shoulder, arm or hand, according to court documents.
The delivery was complicated when the child, identified in court documents with the initials B.W., was unable to pass under the mother’s pubic bone because of right-sided shoulder dystocia. There are several maneuvers physicians can use to resolve the issue that allegedly don’t cause injury when performed correctly. However, the lawsuit alleges “excessive traction,” which means pulling too hard, too fast or in the wrong direction, caused nerves in the child’s neck to be severely stretched and torn from the spinal cord, according to court documents.
According to court documents, Liu also alleges that Watson should have known she was at risk for shoulder dystocia and should have recommended a cesarean section. He allegedly failed to notify her of the risks of vaginal birth and therefore she didn’t have informed consent.
Court documents allege surgeries improved the child’s arm function but the child still needs physical and occupational therapy because of limited mobility. The lawsuit sought damages of past and future medical expenses, loss of earning capacity and general damages for the permanent injury. Court documents show current medical costs at $257,545.76.
In court documents by the defense, Watson allegedly discussed a cesarean section with Lui and she consented to a vaginal birth. It also states that Watson correctly used maneuvers in delivery and that a brachial plexus injury can occur during the “expulsive forces of labor.”
According to an article in the Lewiston Tribune, Watson had another lawsuit filed against him in July 2020. The lawsuit was filed by parents Shannon E. Blackburn and Benjamin D. Heser for alleged medical negligence in the 2018 birth of their daughter. The lawsuit — filed against Watson, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Valley Medical Center and Catalyst Medical Group — alleged their daughter received a permanent brain injury during the delivery in May 2018 and argued health care providers should have performed a cesarean section birth.
The complaint was filed in Idaho’s U.S. District Court Central Division in Moscow. In November 2021, the case was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy with prejudice by a voluntary dismissal of the plaintiff and each party had to pay its own costs, according to court documents.