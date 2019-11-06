Lawrence earns another term as Clarkston mayor

The incumbents in Clarkston had a good election night with Mayor Monika Lawrence and Councilor Belinda Larsen easily winning the only two contested races on the ballot.
The races in Asotin were won by Dwayne Paris, who was picked to take the reins as mayor, and Steve Cowdrey, who is returning to city council after a 12-year hiatus.
In addition, Clarkston’s ambulance service got the green light for another year.
Lawrence, who was at the courthouse when the results were announced, won 607 votes, compared to 395 for her challenger, Richard Hayward, who was endorsed by the Clarkston firefighters union. The margin was 60 percent to 39 percent, because of eight write-in votes.
Hayward, 64, is a former Florida police officer and U.S. Army veteran who has lived in Clarkston for 11 years. He knocked on nearly every door inside city limits in the months leading up to the election.
Lawrence, 75, who is retired, has spent almost every day at City Hall since she was elected to the mayor’s position four years ago.
“I want to thank all of the folks who voted and supported me and believed in my candidacy,” Lawrence said. “Now we will move forward for four more years. I just want to say my door is always open.”
Larsen was reelected with 602 votes, or 68 percent, compared to challenger Nick Kampf, who received 281 votes, or 32 percent.
Larsen, 59, said she is looking forward to another term on Clarkston City Council. She works as a community relations specialist at Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union, and is a lifelong resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
“All I can say is thank you to the community for continuing their faith and trust in me,” Larsen said.
Kampf, an agricultural investigator for the state of Idaho, did not actively seek the seat. He attempted to withdraw from the race after the deadline had passed, but said he may run again in the future when he has more time to devote to the job.
The newly elected Asotin mayor is currently serving on the city council. Paris, 46, decided to seek the post after Mayor Vikki Bonfield announced her retirement plans. He is a transportation coordinator for Clearwater Paper and a volunteer firefighter in Asotin.
His opponent, Jeff Miner, appeared on the ballot but tried to withdraw from the contest shortly after filing.
Paris received 234 votes and Miner garnered 61 votes, for a margin of 79 percent to 21 percent.
“It’s going to be an adventure going forward,” Paris said Tuesday night when he learned of the results. “It’s something new for me, that’s for sure.”
Cowdrey, 55, is a Clarkston High School civics teacher who served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He previously served as a councilor and mayor before resigning from city politics in 2007.
His opponent was Eric Heier, 46, who works for an industrial supply business. This was Heier’s first foray into the political arena.
Cowdrey was elected with 176 votes, compared to 117 votes for Heier. The margin was 60 percent to 40 percent.
“I’m really glad Eric ran,” Cowdrey said. “It’s great to see other community members want to pitch in and help the city. I look forward to seeing him on the ballot again in the future.”
The Clarkston emergency medical services levy passed by a margin of 739 yes votes to 298 no votes, or 71 percent to 29 percent. The cost of the annual property tax levy will increase from $1.48 per $1,000 of assessed valuation in 2019 to $1.57 per $1,000 next year.
The city stands to collect $685,776 that will be used to cover one quarter of the EMS budget and allow ambulance service to continue, said Interim Fire Chief Ryan Baskett.
“The organization is relieved and grateful for the support of the community again,” Baskett said. “We work hard to provide the best service possible, and we are thankful for the voters’ support, year after year.”
A complete list of results for Clarkston and Asotin races can be found on the Asotin County auditor’s website at www.co.asotin.wa.us/auditor/.
