BOISE — The House State Affairs Committee turned a critical eye on mask mandates and social justice efforts Tuesday, introducing legislation to forestall both practices.
One bill prohibits the state or local governments from imposing mask mandates to prevent or slow the spread of contagious diseases.
The second, co-sponsored by Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, declares that social justice education “does not serve the common good.”
The resolution directs public colleges and universities to eliminate any courses, services or training programs that are “infused” with the social justice ideology, and encourages the Legislature to cut higher education budgets in amounts commensurate with such efforts.
The social justice movement, which has gained ground nationally in recent years, questions how the distribution of wealth and opportunities varies according to race, gender and other factors.
When presenting her resolution to the State Affairs Committee, Giddings said the social justice ideology “really isn't about justice.”
“It's very divisive at its nature,” she said. “It creates two groups of people: aggrieved minorities and oppressive majorities. That really compromises dreams of assimilating our diverse people into this great American melting pot.”
Giddings worried that Idaho public colleges and universities actively support social justice efforts, and that it's beginning to infiltrate K-12 education programs as well.
“That is quite alarming,” she said.
The resolution declares that the social justice ideology “poses a grave threat to America and to the American way of life,” and that it “teaches students to hate everything that makes America great.”
It goes on to say the Legislature has a responsibility “to protect Idaho by holding universities accountable for fostering, not indoctrinating, the minds of future employees, parents, children and voters.”
The committee agreed to introduce the resolution and bring it back for a public hearing. A competing motion to introduce the measure and send it directly to the House floor without a public hearing was narrowly defeated on a 7-6 vote.
The committee also wants to hear more about the mask mandate bill, which is sponsored by Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, and co-sponsored by 11 other lawmakers, including Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, and House State Affairs Chairman Brent Crane, R-Nampa.
Besides prohibiting state or local governments from imposing public mask mandates, the legislation bans them from mandating masks or face shields as a condition of entry, employment or education.
The measure applies to state agencies and institutions, as well as to cities, counties, public health districts, colleges and universities, public schools and other special purpose districts.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, noted it also applies to the state hospital system, as well as hospital districts.
“Do we really want to prohibit hospitals from mandating masks?” he asked.
Now that it's been introduced, the measure can come back to the committee for a public hearing.
